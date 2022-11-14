Lindsey Vander Weide and MJ Phillips took charge in crunch time for PetroGazz. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The tandem of Lindsey Vander Weide and MJ Phillips was unstoppable for PetroGazz in the closing stretch of their match against Chery Tiggo on Saturday, coming up with big plays on both ends to tow the Gazz Angels to victory.

Vander Weide and Phillips combined for nine points in the final set as the Gazz Angels outlasted the Crossovers, 25-14, 24-26, 25-13, 21-25, 15-9, to regain their winning ways in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

Phillips scored three straight points to push PetroGazz ahead, 11-7, while Vander Weide nailed a clutch crosscourt attack and rejected Mylene Paat to bring them to match point, 14-9.

"My thoughts at that moment was just like, we just gotta win," said Phillips, who finished with 23 points -- including seven of their 13 blocks in the match. "Whatever it has to take, whatever we have to do, we just gotta do it."

"Nothing was gonna get past us, no ball was gonna get dropped. That was just our mentality the whole way through," she added.

Vander Weide hailed Phillips' mindset and said they followed the lead of their middle blocker to the finish line. The Gazz Angels had twice squandered a one-set advantage against Chery Tiggo but had enough in their tanks in the final frame to hold on for their fourth win of the conference.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas completed their win, blocking EJ Laure for the winning point.

"[I was] definitely thinking the same thing. MJ always comes up clutch in moments like that. I knew she was gonna do it," said Vander Weide, who had a game-high 29 points on 25 kills and two aces.

"I was very confident that she's gonna do her job, she's gonna put the ball away, she's gonna close the block," the American player added. "So having someone on the court like that next to you, in those clutch moments, especially in fifth sets, is a great feeling."

But the Gazz Angels were given a run for their money by Chery Tiggo's Paat, who did the heavy lifting on offense to keep the Crossovers within striking distance in the final set.

Paat scored all 21 of her points on attacks, including the kill that made it a 12-9 game before Vander Weide took charge. Afterward, the Gazz Angels showed respect for Paat, who is the top local scorer so far in the conference.

"I mean, she's gonna score," said Vander Weide of the veteran opposite hitter. "She's obviously an amazing attacker."

"But, we know that we have to dig some, we have to block some, and we just have to let the ones go that she scored on. I think we moved past the ones that she scored on, easily," she added.

Petro Gazz is now 4-2 in the Reinforced Conference, with another win securing their spot in the semifinals.

The result against Chery Tiggo was a confidence-booster, said Vander Weide, especially in the wake of their five-set defeat to Cignal HD in their previous game.

"I think it was something that we needed. We haven't been feeling great, and I think this brought us back to where we needed to be," she said.