UAAP chess: NU women rout Adamson to open title defense

Reigning MVP Allaney Jia Doroy of NU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) opened its title defense with a dominant 4-0 shutout of Adamson University in Round 2 of the UAAP Season 85 women's chess championships, Sunday at the FEU Diliman Sports Complex.

With the win, NU leapfrogged Adamson, who took the top spot after Round 1, in the standings despite taking a bye during the opening day of competition.

Season 84 Rookie of the Year and MVP Allaney Jia Doroy reintroduced herself to the league with an outstanding showing in Board 1 against Robelle De Jesus, overwhelming her rival with pinpoint middlegame play for an easy win with the black pieces.

Kylen Joy Mordido also displayed supreme accuracy in Board 2, taking a win after a 57-move rook and pawns endgame across Jashua Patria.

Jesca Docena and Princess Nicole Ballete completed the shutout with wins in Board 3 and 4, respectively.

Far Eastern University took the top spot in the standings after scoring a 3-1 win over University of the Philippines.

Rookie Me Ann Joy Baclayon and Divine Grace Luna scored wins in Boards 1 and 3, respectively, while Bea Mendoza and Rizalyn Jasmine Tejada held their Maroon counterparts to a draw to secure the victory.

University of Sto. Tomas (UST) followed up its opening-day draw with a 2.5-1.5 win over Ateneo de Manila University to climb up to the second spot in the standings.

Macydel Fajardo (Board 1) and Josemier Jene Panol (Board 2) both took wins in their respective assignments, while Jamaica Marie Lagrio (Board 4) salvaged a draw to ensure UST's victory in Round 2.

Arena Grandmaster Alexis Anne Oseña was the lone bright spot for Ateneo after taking a win with the black pieces in Board 3.

Round 3 is scheduled on Wednesday at the same venue.