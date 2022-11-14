PSC chief commits support for national boxers

ABAP President Ed Picson (right) presents the medalists in the recently concluded Asian Elite Championships held in Amman, Jordan, led by gold medalist Carlo Paalam (3rd from right) to PSC Chairman Noli Eala (2nd from right) and PSC Commissioner Bong Coo (2nd from left) Monday morning at the PSC Office in Manila. From left are ABAP Secretary General Marcus Manalo and boxers Hergie Bacyadan (bronze) and Nesthy Petecio (bronze). ABAP photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Noli Eala has committed to support the national boxing team in its quest for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Eala on Monday welcomed 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championship gold medalist Carlo Paalam, and bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Hergie Bacyadan at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

There, the PSC chief pledged to back the boxers' campaigns, saying: "We are in full support of our national boxers all the way to the Paris Olympics. We've already discussed the plans with ABAP president Ed Picson, as to how we can level up the support and programs for our elite athletes."

According to Eala, the PSC will bankroll its national boxers’ training and international exposure next year, and "will look into the possibility of building a team composed of coaches and sports science experts," just like what the PSC created for Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

The national boxing team is set to take an early holiday break after competing in Amman, Jordan, according to Picson. They will return to training on December 4.

"Our boxers have a nice facility in Baguio, which we thank the PSC for. We are making that sacrifice now, in the lead up to tournaments happening as early as February next year, prior to the Cambodia SEA Games, and eventually to Paris," said Picson, who accompanied the three boxers together with ABAP secretary general Marcus Jarwin Manalo.

"Lahat po ng sakripisyo na ginagawa namin, katulad po ng preparations namin noon para sa Tokyo Olympics, ay gagawin ulit namin ngayon. Lahat ng ito ay para sa bayan," said Petecio, a silver medalist last year in Tokyo.

The sports agency chief encouraged Paalam, Petecio and Bacyadan to remain motivated in their quest for Olympic gold for Philippine boxing.

"Kahit na nandon na kayo sa taas ng tagumpay, huwag kayong bibitaw. Ganun pa rin ang level ng gutom and motivation na manalo. Ang panalo niyo, ay panalo ng buong bayan," Eala said.

