Head coach Jeff Napa talks with the National University Bulldogs players during their match against the University of the Philippine at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men's basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) is on pace to end a seven-year Final 4 drought in UAAP Season 85, with the Bulldogs having compiled a 7-3 win-loss record so far in the men's basketball tournament.

NU has not made the Final 4 since Season 78, when they qualified as the fourth seed and lost to the University of Santo Tomas in the semis. The next years saw the Bulldogs languish in the lower half of the league standings, struggling to keep up with the traditional powerhouses as well as a rising program in the University of the Philippines (UP).

But Season 85 has been a different story entirely, with NU ending losing streaks against UP, Ateneo de Manila and De La Salle University, while staying on track to advance to the semis. As it stands, they are in second place and are in contention for a twice-to-beat advantage.

NU head coach Jeff Napa has repeatedly stressed that for his team to keep up with the "big boys" of the UAAP, they have to impose their will on their opponents. It's a mantra he stuck to after the Bulldogs defeated Far Eastern University (FEU) earlier this month.

"Hindi naman pwede kaming magpahinga, porke't nakuha namin 'yung two-game winning streak eh," said Napa, whose wards erased a 19-point deficit to defeat the Tamaraws, 71-60, and avenge a first round loss.

"Ang sabi ko sa kanila, during the first round, 'yung challenge sa kanila na we must give kung ano ba 'yung identity namin, as a group," he said. "[Now], ang challenge din naman sa kanila, how to be consistent doon sa identity na 'yun."

"Kasi hindi kami pwede mag-relax talaga. If we want to achieve something to our main goal, talagang we have to be consistent doon sa ginagawa namin. So ayun nga, to be consistent kung ano man ang ginagawa namin, we do it our way, not their way."

The Bulldogs have gotten the job done mostly through their stifling defense. NU gives up the fewest points in the league and allows teams to shoot just 36.1% from the field.

Napa is also proud of his team's grit, as displayed in their 78-74 win over Ateneo in the second round as well as in their comeback against the Tamaraws. He noted that against FEU, they played to the Tamaraws' pace in the first half but got their bearings in the second en route to the win.

"Noong first half, yung way ng kabila 'yung nilalaro namin eh. Noong we do it our way, we find ways, nagawan namin ng paraan," he said.

Doing it their way will be the key when NU returns to action on Thursday against the University of the East, with the Bulldogs looking to take another step towards the Final 4. So far, only defending champion UP has secured a spot in the playoffs.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

