TURIN, Italy - World No. 2 Rafael Nadal lost his opening match at the ATP Finals 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 to Taylor Fritz in Turin on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Spaniard faces a tough task progressing from the Green Group at the season-ending event and keeping alive his chances of ending the year ranked number one.

ig/hpa/pb/bsp

© Agence France-Presse