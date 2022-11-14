Converge big man Justin Arana (15) in action against Rain or Shine. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Arana continues to prove his worth for the Converge FiberXers, this time displaying poise under pressure in their game against Rain or Shine in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday.

The rookie big man delivered the game-winning layup with 15 seconds left to complete Converge's comeback from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter, out-muscling Santi Santillan in the paint for a 102-101 advantage.

"It was [meant for Justin]," Converge coach Aldin Ayo said of their play, which saw import Quincy Miller inbound the ball to their rookie inside the paint.

"Actually it was a botched play. Justin was not able to hit the screen, but the purpose of the inbound was to isolate Justin inside the paint," Ayo added. "Good thing that Justin was able to convert it. Kudos to the players for executing the plays."

The go-ahead layup capped another solid performance from Arana, who finished with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting off the bench, to go along with seven rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes of playing time.

More than his minutes, Arana was grateful to have been trusted with the final play of the game.

"Siyempre, malaking credit dun si Coach Aldin, kasi 'yung last play talaga, drinaw para sa 'kin," said the Arellano University product. "Sobrang pasasalamat ako na nagtiwala siya sa 'kin kahit na rookie ako at binigay niya sa 'kin last play talaga. Kaya 'yon, laking pasasalamat talaga."

Converge had plenty of options in the clutch, including Miller and their captain, Jeron Teng. But Arana said he kept himself ready, knowing that Ayo can call on his number at any moment.

"Kilala naman natin si Coach Aldin," he pointed out. "Kahit sino, pwedeng mag-take over. Kahit sino, pwede kumuha."

"Kaya noong sinabi niya na sa akin ibibigay, siyempre, ready naman ako. 'Yung tiwala na binigay sa akin, kailangan talaga akong mag-ready."

The victory was Converge's seventh in a row in the conference, securing for them a spot in the quarterfinals.

Arana was proud of the effort they showed to keep their winning streak alive, even as Rain or Shine appeared headed for victory after leading 88-71 in the final period.

"Down kami ng malaki, kailangan naming mag-double effort," he said. "Hindi ka pwede mawalan ng kumpiyansa doon, kasi naghahabol kayo. At siyempre, gusto namin ma-continue 'yung winning streak namin."

"So binigay lang namin 'yung lahat at beest namin na makakaya sa laro. Thankful na nabigay sa amin."

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.



