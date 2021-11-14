Struggles continue for Juan GDL, Carino's teams in B2

Kemark Carino's team is 1-12 in Division 2. (c) B.LEAGUE

Filipino imports Juan Gomez de Liano and Kemark Carino continue to struggle in their respective campaigns in the Division 2 of Japan's B.League.

Carino, the former San Beda center, set his personal best with five points but the Aomori Wat's absorbed a huge 82-49 demolition at the hands of Fighting Eagles Nagoya on Sunday afternoon at the New Aomori Sports Park.

Carino also had three rebounds in just under 18 minutes of action.

Leading the way for Nagoya were Jeremy Jones (18) and Evans Luke (17), as they handed Aomori Wat's a seventh consecutive loss.

Carino and his squad now have a 1-12 record in Division 2.

Meanwhile, Gomez de Liano was held scoreless in 18 minutes as Earthfriends Tokyo Z bowed to the Koshigaya Alphas, 76-55, to stay winless in Division 2.

Gomez de Liano missed all three of his field goal attempts and also committed three turnovers in the defeat.

Earthfriends Tokyo Z fell to 0-13 in Division 2. Joshua Crawford led the team with 19 points.