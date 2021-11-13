Two-time Filipino Olympian Michael Martinez was near bottom of the standings in the men’s short program of the 2021 CS Cup of Austria in Graz on Saturday.

In his first competition since the Finlandia Trophy in October, Martinez ended up at 25th place with 57.50 points at Merkur Eisstadion.

Martinez also sustained a 1-point deduction following his routine.

Japan's Lucas Tsuyoshi Honda topped the standings with 83.95 points followed by Estonia’s Mihhail Selevko (82.61).

Martinez will again perform on Sunday in the tournament's free skate.

Martinez sat out the Nebelhorn Trophy last September to recuperate from injuries. The Germany tournament was the last Olympic qualification for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

