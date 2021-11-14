Parks shines in Nagoya's bounce back win

Ray Parks Jr. had a much better game in Nagoya's bounce back win. (c) B.LEAGUE



Ray Parks Jr. was dominant as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins cruised to a 101-75 rout of the Seahorses Mikawa, Sunday at the Wing Arena Kariya.

It was a bounce-back performance for Parks, who was limited to just four points when the Diamond Dolphins lost on Saturday, 91-79, to the Seahorses.

With the result, Nagoya improved to 8-6 in the West Division in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

Parks scored seven points in the opening quarter, as Nagoya set the tone of the game by running out to a 20-9 advantage. He finished with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including a superb 5-of-7 clip from long distance. Parks also had seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal and did not commit a turnover.

Seahorses Mikawa never recovered from their poor start, and Nagoya went on to lead by 26 points at multiple instances in the fourth quarter.

Also shining for the Diamond Dolphins was Scott Eatherton, who put up 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Tenketsu Harimoto had 15 points.

Nagoya shot a blistering 54% in the game and had a 46-32 rebounding advantage.

Jarrod Uthoff led Mikawa with 24 points.

Parks and the Diamond Dolphins will be back in action on December 4 and 5 when they host the Shimane Susanoo Magic.