Paras, Niigata can't complete upset of Chiba

Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB stayed toe to toe with the defending champions, but ultimately fell 88-83 to the Chiba Jets on Sunday at the Funabashi Arena.
It was another painful loss for Niigata who have now dropped 11 consecutive games in the 2021-22 B.League season.
After scoring only two points in their 88-62 defeat to Chiba on Saturday, Paras put up 15 points on an efficient 6-of-8 clip this time around, along with four assists and three rebounds.
Rosco Allen flirted with a triple-double, tallying 26 points, nine rebounds, and six dimes.
But their efforts weren't enough as the defending champion Jets clawed their way back from an early 14-point deficit, then showed their poise in the end game to pull out the victory.
Shuta Hara broke an 81-all tie with a layup at the 1:25 mark, and after a missed jumper by Allen, Chiba made them pay through a Christopher Smith three-pointer that gave the Jets an 86-81 lead with 52 seconds left.
Jeff Ayres cut the deficit to three points, 86-83, when he scored a layup with 11 seconds left, but two free throws by Yuki Togashi allowed Chiba to escape with the slim win.
Niigata dropped to 2-12 in the season, the worst record in the league. Chiba, meanwhile, improved to 10-4.
Paras and Niigata will play again on December 4 against the Akita Northern Happinets.