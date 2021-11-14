Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado ended his rivalry with Miao Li Tao in emphatic fashion. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino striker Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado is brimming with confidence after he silenced doubters with another sensational victory over China's Miao Li Tao recently.

Proving that his first win over the Chinese fighter was no fluke, Miado put together another impressive performance in their rematch at ONE: NEXTGEN where he won via a second round technical knockout.

"I've heard all the talk that I got lucky, and Miao even said it, but with this win, I think I proved that my past win was no luck and I really am the better fighter," Miado said.

Miado believes that he has become a greatly improved fighter, especially after joining Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok where he honed his striking and fine-tuned his other skills.

The chance to work with elite warriors like siblings Denice and Drex Zamboanga surely helps, which is evident with the pop the Blaze FC Strawweight Champion showcased in his last fight against Miao.

"Here in Marrok, I'm more focused with my training. I don't think of anything else but to train and that has greatly helped me in my development as a fighter. It also keeps me sharp that my sparring partners are bigger than me, preparing me for my matches as I've gotten accustomed to being the underdog," he said.

"I can say that I got stronger and that's a credit to my continuous training. I've been blessed with an organized camp that has helped me with my takedown defense which made me more comfortable with my strikes because I know that whatever offense the opponent throws at me, I can defend myself well," he added.

Though proud of his recent performance, Miado remains determined to keep improving and add more weapons to his arsenal.

"My goal is to be a better fighter, so I just develop my Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and my wrestling because I know those in the top five have that weapon in them," he stated.

As for his next target, a match against Chinese rising star Banma Douji, who is coming off a loss to Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke at ONE: BATTLEGROUND III last August is an interesting proposition.

"I want to build my name before I challenge those in the top five. The goal is to get a shot for the title," he said.

"This is a new Jeremy. Those in my division should be wary because my level has improved and it's unlike what I had before," he vowed.