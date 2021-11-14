Kiefer limited anew in another Shiga loss

Kiefer Ravena was once again shackled by Shinshu. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena was limited to just seven points and committed five turnovers as the Shiga Lakestars absorbed a 90-80 defeat against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, Sunday at the White Ring Arena.

The Lakestars have now lost six consecutive games in the 2021-22 B.League season, falling to 6-8 in the West Division.

One day after shooting just 2-of-7 in an 82-69 defeat, Ravena struggled again, making only two of eight field goals. He had only two assists, and committed five of Shiga's 15 turnovers in the game.

The Lakestars remained competitive even with their point guard's woes, and had a 45-34 lead at the half.

But Shinshu turned things around when they outscored Shiga 34-12 in the third quarter, and the Lakestars couldn't overcome the deficit.

Novar Gadson had 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists off the bench, while Ovie Soko had 18 points and 10 boards.

Former Adamson and National University center Matthew Aquino did not play again for Shinshu, who were led by Yuta Okada's 27 points.

The Lakestars visit Sun Rockers Shibuya on December 5 and 6.