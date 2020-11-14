PBA: On-fire Pogoy, TNT knockout Alaska for spot in final 4

Roger Pogoy and TNT broke the game wide open in the third quarter to beat Alaska on Saturday. PBA Media Bureau

Roger Pogoy scored a game-high 34 points, and TNT Tropang Giga turned their performance up a notch in the third quarter to beat Alaska 104-83 on Saturday and advance to the semifinals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Ray Parks Jr. added 20 points at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga, and he and Pogoy combined for 10 3-pointers for Tropang Giga, who now wait for the winner between Magnolia and Phoenix.

In other quarterfinals tussles, Barangay Ginebra has advanced to the next round after ousting Rain Or Shine, while San Miguel Beer and Meralco will play a do-or-die on Sunday.

(More details to follow.)