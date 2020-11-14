PBA: Clutch Matthew Wright leads Phoenix past Magnolia, into semis

Matthew Wright and the Fuel Masters will face TNT in the semifinals. PBA Media Bureau

Matthew Wright hit a running 3-pointer with 9 seconds left in the game, keying Phoenix's 89-88 victory over Magnolia on Saturday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga to reach semifinals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Wright's go-ahead triple served as a fitting end to his 32-point performance in a game that saw both teams either exchange leads or tie in a closely contested fourth quarter.

After Ian Sangalang's jumper put Magnolia ahead 88-86 with 2 minutes left, it took a while before either team found the basket.

A steal by Calvin Abueva off a pass by Mark Barroca set up Wright's basket just as Phoenix's shot clock was about to run out.

Paul Lee tried to score the winner, but misfired.

Phoenix, the No. 2 seed, will face TNT in a best-of-5 semifinals beginning with a 3:45 p.m. tussle on Wednesday, November 18.

"It's just so magical for us," said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson, whose wards enjoyed a twice-to-beat advantage.

"We're just so blessed to be here, to grind it out with one of the best teams, a well-coached team."

Jason Perkins added 17 points for the Fuel Masters including the basket that tied the game 86-all.

Magnolia, which entered the game on a 6-game winning streak that got it the No. 7 seed, secured an 88-86 cushion following Sangalang's basket.

Wright later got an open look but missed his initial attempt, which RJ Jazul rebounded. Jazul then gave up the ball to Wright, who nailed the one-legged triple.

"Credit goes to [Magnolia] coach Chito [Victolero] and the coaching staff for really giving us a super good experience that we're gonna bringing along dito sa semis," said Robinson.

Lee finished with 16 points and 6 assists to lead the Hotshots.