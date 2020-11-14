NBA: Warriors present $30 million plan to test, host fans

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors high-fives Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors and Mychal Mulder #15 of the Golden State Warriors on March 7, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Noah Graham, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob is willing to pay the price to bring fans to Chase Center during the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

Lacob's plan to allow fans in the new San Francisco home arena of the Warriors includes rapid testing at a cost of approximately $30 million. The plan calls for the new area to operate at 50 percent capacity for 2020-21.

State and local officials heard Lacob's pitch before the current 14-day travel shutdown was announced Thursday night. The plan, created starting in March when the NBA shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, is internally known as "Operation Dub Nation."

The NBA is permitting teams to discuss attendance plans and protocol with state and local officials in their home market, but no final decision at the league level on attendance policies has been fully approved.

The NBA lost more than $1 billion in revenue last season without fans for the final weeks of the regular season and playoffs, which were held in the "bubble" near Orlando.

"We're going to lose a lot of money," Lacob told Bay Area News Group. "But I think it's the right thing to do."

Lacob, a UCLA masters graduate in public health (Epidemiology), said every player, employee and fan would be tested using the most accurate test currently on the market.

"I not only want to get this done and show the world how we can do it now, I'm willing to spend the money to do it," said Lacob in an ESPN interview.

"This is a serious, serious problem. It cannot go on for multiple years ... because if this were to go on for several years, the NBA is no more. You cannot sustain this league with no fans. You can do it for a year. We'll all get by for a year. But suppose we're in this situation next year. Now we're talking some serious, serious financial damage to a lot of people."

Rapid PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests or equivalent tests measure the genetic material of the virus.

Critics quickly pointed to ethical issues, including claiming large numbers of rapid tests that could otherwise go to at-risk segments of the population, nursing homes, health care workers and more.

The NBA and MLB used rapid testing during the 2020 seasons, but often results were only available overnight. Lacob said the latest test produces "accurate results within 15 minutes."

California has not approved fan attendance at any capacity.

Lacob believes his own background and expertise can be the difference in getting approval on all fronts.

"Let us prove the concept. Let us use our money, our resources, our seven-eight months of work, our expertise to prove the concept," Lacob said. "That's what I'm trying to get the state, the city and the government to entertain."

The NBA said in a memo released Wednesday that all fans "within 30 feet of the court" must not only socially distance, but prove they've received a negative test result.