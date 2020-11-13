Football: Liverpool's Salah tests COVID-19 positive, says Egypt FA

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal on October 31. Jon Super, Pool via Reuters

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has tested positive for Covid-19 but without showing any symptoms, the Egyptian Football Association announced Friday.

Medical swabs on the national team "showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus", it said in a tweet, adding he was "not suffering from any symptoms".

The announcement comes as Egypt prepare to tackle Togo at home on Saturday in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The tweet said other members of the Egyptian national team tested negative.

Salah was observing medical protocols agreed in consultations between doctors in Egypt and Liverpool, a coronavirus hotspot, and self isolating in a Cairo hotel room.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year will undergo further tests in coming hours, the federation said.