FIDE Master Christian Daluz of UST. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion University of Santo Tomas remains undefeated after a tough 2.5-1.5 win over De La Salle University in Round 8 of the UAAP Season 86 Men's Chess Championship at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila on Sunday.

The result means that the UST chessers have secured at least a runner-up finish in the tournament. They have won six and drawn two matches, improving to 14 match points heading into the final two rounds of the season.

Ateneo de Manila University stayed close in second with 12 match points, but a 3.5-point win by UST in Round 9 will keep the championship trophy with the España-based squad, regardless of the results in Round 10.

FIDE Master Christian Daluz [4/7] snapped a two-game skid after miraculously winning a losing position down by a piece with DLSU's Jester Sistoza [0.5/4] committing a 59th move blunder that gifted away a full undefended rook, leading to a quick resignation by the 60th move on Board 1.

National Master Chester Reyes [7.5/8] scored his seventh win in eight matches by executing a 41st move Rook sacrifice to win a piece and comfortably take the victory in the endgame after the 60th move against Daniel Lemi [3.5/8] on Board 3.

Ateneo also secured a place on the podium after a 2.5-1.5 win over Far Eastern University in Round 8.

Paul Matthew Llanillo [4/4] remained perfect so far as he took down Hans Olorosisimo [2/7] on Board 1.

University of the Philippines also inched closer to a third straight podium finish after putting away Adamson University, 3-1.

In the women's division, La Salle handed FEU its first loss with a 2.5-1.5 victory in Round 11. With the result, La Salle solidified its bid for a podium finish, increasing its match points total to nine.

FEU, who had eight wins and a draw before Round 11, remained atop the standings with 17 match points and is already assured of at least a second-place finish.

Woman National Master Sara Olendo [5.5/9] executed a massive queen sacrifice to launch an unstoppable mating attack, forcing FEU's previously undefeated Woman National Master Mhage Sebastian [8/10] on Board 3 into checkmate.

University of the Philippines also scored a massive upset in Round 11 by dominating the defending champion National University, 3-1. It was NU's second loss, with its only other loss coming at the hands of the league-leading FEU.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University remained in third place, thanks to a 4-0 sweep of Adamson University.

FEU-Diliman remains in control in both the boys' and girls' competitions.

The Baby Tamaraws secured their fourth 4-0 sweep this season, this time against De La Salle Zobel, bringing them just two points away from clinching the championship.

In the girls' division, FEU-D dominated UST, 3-1, securing its fourth straight win and fifth overall. The Diliman-based squad currently leads the title race with 11 match points.