Adamson head coach Nash Racela. Photo by UAAP Media.

Adamson coach asks for 'fair chance' for Soaring Falcons



MANILA — Adamson University’s postseason hopes took a huge hit after its crucial defeat on Sunday.

The Soaring Falcons were tripped by Ateneo de Manila University, 62-58, putting their record at 5-7 in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament with only two elimination round games left.

This put them into the fifth spot in the standings, just below their Katipunan-based tormentors who are currently at 6-6.

The Soaring Falcons had multiple chances to steal the game from the Ateneans as they mounted several comebacks throughout and even were able to get as close as one, 59-58, after a triple by Matt Erolon with still 1:20 left in the contest.

But the San Marcelino-based squad failed to convert on their attempts, in turn, allowing Ateneo to not only even their head-to-head standings at 1-1, but also to tighten their grip of the fourth and last Final 4 slot as of present.

For Adamson head coach Nash Racela, however, the officiating played a factor in their loss, saying that the calls against his squad assisted the Blue Eagles in taking them down.

“As a coach, I should be happy with the way our players competed,” he said during Sunday's post-game at the Araneta Coliseum.

“But it’s not enough that you just compete. Maybe I would agree Ateneo played a great fourth quarter, but this is something that surprised me. When we were up at the end of the third, we got into penalty [in the fourth] right away,” he pointed out.

“It’s seven and a half minutes when we were up by six, so the story of the fourth quarter is 11 to two fouls. Ateneo got 15 free throws and we got nothing. That’s the sad part. They’re taking away a lot from our players.”

Blue Eagles big man Joe Obasa’s defense played a huge part in disallowing Cedric Manzano and the rest of AdU’s attempts to convert in the payoff period, but Racela thought otherwise.

“I’d like to credit Ateneo for that game. Maybe they did great adjustments in the fourth quarter. That’s your narrative every time, fourth quarter adjustment. But what’s the real story? It’s really hard to do this. Even the last attempt of Manzano when we were down one, Obasa hit him,” Racela said.

This led the former UAAP champion coach to make strong statements about the league with Racela claiming that the UAAP wants Ateneo to make the semis.

“Give these kids a chance. Nag-aaral sila, midterms nga this week eh? They have to go to school and take their exams. Give them a fair chance,” Racela stressed.

“I know they like Ateneo to make it to the Final 4. The UAAP probably wants them. A lot of people want them to go in. Ang sabi ko nga sa team after sa huddle, the sad reality is even before the start of the season, you are already out of the Final 4, so it will take a lot, it will take more for you guys if you want to enter,” he added.

“Nothing is given for free but they’re trying to give it to others for free. It’s not fair.

Still, Racela remains optimistic about their chances despite not having full control of where they will end up after their last two assignments.

“At least we have two more games. Hopefully, we do our part. Mathematically possible. It may be harder than today. I don’t know whatever they want, but we’ll do our part. Yun lang ang lagi naming sinasabi, we’ll try to win games,” he said.

“Despite Ateneo being ahead, I still want them to play with a lot of confidence because if they overcome this, they’ll be stronger and they’ll be tougher. Life is unfair, but you have a chance. You’re still standing up. You’ll keep on fighting. That’s what we preach.”



