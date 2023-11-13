UAAP: NU boys earn share of lead with sweep of Ateneo

The NUNS Bullpups. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University Nazareth School cruised to a second consecutive victory in the UAAP Season 86 boys' volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Adamson University Gym.

The Bullpups made quick work of Ateneo, 25-8, 25-2, 25-6, behind a strong performance from Milven Francisco.

NUNS scored the first six points of the third set before Ateneo got on the board due to an attack error from the Bullpups. They were barely threatened, however, leading 22-5 on their way to the comfortable win.

The Bullpups now stand at 2-0, sharing the lead with the UE Junior Warriors, while Ateneo drops to 0-2.

The Junior Warriors also won in straight sets on Sunday, with setter Andrei Mosuela leading the way in their 25-7, 25-7, 25-5 over De La Salle-Zobel.

The Junior Warriors had an excellent start in the final set, scoring five consecutive points with a series of aggressive attacks to take an early lead. UE relied on a strong performance from Jan Macam and capitalized on the Junior Spikers’ errors to establish a commanding 23-4 lead. Back-to-back kills from Lance Flestado ended the set for UE, 25-5.

DLSZ slipped to 0-2 after losing to Adamson the previous week.

Earlier, FEU-Diliman earned its second straight win in girls’ play, sending Ateneo crashing down with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-5 sweep.

With Clarisse Loresco leading the offense, the Lady Baby Tamaraws rallied from two points down early in the third set, going on a 13-1 run to establish a double-digit lead over the Blue Eagles. FEU-D then scored nine unanswered points, capped off by back-to-back attack errors from Annika Lim and Ten Quimpo, sealing the win at 25-5.

FEU-D moved up to 2-0 in the standings, while Ateneo, who defeated UPIS last weekend in four sets, fell to 1-1.

The Adamson Lady Baby Falcons also secured back-to-back wins after claiming a 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 victory against the De La Salle-Zobel Jr. Lady Spikers.

Shaira Nitura shone brightly for the Baby Falcons, spoiling the debut of 6-foot-3 Erin Sotto, the 15-year-old sister of former Ateneo Blue Eaglet Kai, for the Junior Lady Spikers.