PBA Images.

MANILA — MCFASolver Tech Centrale and the Meralco Bolts swept their group stage assignments to book their PBA 3x3 quarterfinals tickets.

Tech Centrale moved past Blackwater Smooth Razor, 22-18, and the CAVITEX Braves, 16-14, earlier today at the league’s Season 3 Second Conference Leg 5 earlier today at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces in Quezon City.

The Braves also scored a 22-11 victory over Blackwater to get to 1-1 and get the last quarters spot from Pool A.

On the other hand, Meralco swept Pool B after disposing of the San Miguel Beermen, 22-14, Terrafirma Dyip, 21-13, and the Purefoods TJ Giants, 18-17.

Terrafirma is the other team who clinched a spot in the next round after they defeated Purefoods, 21-10, and the Beermen, 21-17.

The TJ Giants and SMB faceoff tomorrow will determine the last squad that will get a spot in the quarters.

Meanwhile, only TNT Triple is assured of a spot from those teams belonging to Pool C.

The three-time leg winners of this edition of the PBA’s halfcourt league defeated Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 21-13, and Pioneer ElastoSeal, 21-17, to currently hold the top spot of their group.

Northport will have the chance to steal the top spot from TNT and book their quarterfinals ticket if they manage to defeat the Triple Giga, but a defeat will complicate things as it will result in a triple tie by the Batang Pier, Ginebra, and Pioneer at 1-2.

The Gin Kings’ lone win came against Northport, 22-17, while Pioneer’s only victory came against Barangay Ginebra, 16-14.

A Batang Pier win will eliminate Ginebra, but in case of a tie at 1-2, the top two scoring teams of the three will advance to the quarterfinals.