NBA: Sixers' Oubre hospitalized after being hit by car

WASHINGTON, United States - Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was hospitalized Saturday after he was struck by a car but discharged a few hours later, the NBA team said.

Reports said the 27-year-old's injury does not appear to be life-threatening or season-ending but he is expected to miss considerable playing time.

"Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle tonight in Center City, Philadelphia," the 76ers said in a statement.

"He is currently in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital."

A team spokesman told US media he was later discharged.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Oubre was struck while walking near his home and that while his injuries are not serious, he would be out of action for a while

Oubre is averaging 16.3 points on 50% shooting this season.

He inked a one-year, $2.89 million deal with the 76ers in September.

He was taken with the 15th overall selection by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2015 draft and immediately traded to the Washington Wizards.

Oubre has also played for the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

