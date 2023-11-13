Castro, Perez to be feted by PBA Press Corps

San Miguel's CJ Perez and TNT's Jayson Castro. PBA Images.

MANILA -- San Miguel's CJ Perez and TNT stalwart Jayson Castro lead the initial batch of players who will be honored in the PBA Press Corps Awards Night for Season 47.

Perez will receive the Scoring Champion award, while Castro will take home the Order of Merit from the group of men and women who cover the PBA beat.

The ceremony is on Monday, November 20 at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Also to be honored is the opener of the Philippine Cup finals between TNT and San Miguel as the Game of the Season.

The 29-year-old Perez averaged 18.75 points last season to lead the league in scoring anew. It's already the third time that Perez led the PBA in scoring, having done so in 2019 and 2020 as well.

Castro on the other hand, topped the Order of Merit after emerging with the most number of Cignal Play-Player of the Week honors.

The veteran guard actually ended up tied with Mark Barroca, Christian Standhardinger, Perez, and Encho Serrano, the only rookie to be named Player of the Week twice. But Castro earned the PBAPC nod after emerging back-to-back winners during the semifinal stretch of the Philippine Cup between TNT and Magnolia.

The 37-year-old Castro also figured prominently in the "Game of the Season" between TNT and San Miguel. "The Blur" won it for the Tropang GIGA when he hit the game-winner at the buzzer, 86-84, giving TNT a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.