Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Spikers finished their campaign in the elimination round with a sweep of the College of St. Benilde in the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge

The Tiger Spikers barely broke a sweat, beating the Blazers, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18, at the Paco Arena on Sunday to finish No. 2 in Pool A with a 4-1 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, Benilde bade goodbye to the tournament after a 1-4 campaign. UST will join the undefeated NU Bulldogs, Arellano Chiefs (2-3), and La Salle Green Spikers (2-3) in advancing to the quarterfinals.

Rey de Vega, Alche Gupiteo, and Rainier Flor all chipped in with 10 points to pace UST in the convincing win.

Benilde threatened to extend the match to fourth set after building an 8-5 start in the third frame but UST quickly regrouped and tied the game at 8 off an ace by Flor.

A down-the-line hit by Gupiteo made it a 12-8 advantage for UST. Josh Ybanez scored back-to-back aces to stretch UST lead to 18-11.

An emphatic kill of De Vega put the Tiger Spikers at match point before he wrecked the blockings of Benilde to end the game.