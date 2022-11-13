Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The Arellano University Chiefs are advancing into the quarterfinals after asserting its mastery over Adamson University in the 2022 V-League Men’s Challenge Cup Sunday.

The Chiefs needed only three sets to earn a Top 8 ticket, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20, against the Falcons at the Paco Arena.

Arellano finished its campaign in Pool A with a 2-3 record while the Adamson team bade goodbye to the competition with a 1-4 card.

Carl Berdal steered Arellano with 18 points while Arman Guinto aided with 14 points.

The Chiefs are joining the undefeated NU Bulldogs, second running UST Tiger Spikers, and DLSU Green Spikers in the Top 4 of Pool A.

After taking a 2-0 lead, the Chiefs continued they rampage as they built a 12-8 lead in third after an ace of Jethro Cabillan.

Adamson, however, had an answer as it scored three straight points, capped by a smart move from JM Tropia, 11-12. A rejection to an Arellano attacker before a successful backrow hit put the Falcons ahead, 13-12.

Arellano quickly regained the lead as Berdal scored through the block, 17-15. A down-the-lit hit by Kim Tan and an error from Adamson put them near the victory, 22-18.

A service error by Francis Casas ended the game, 25-20.