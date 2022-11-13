UAAP: NU women overpower UE for 107th straight win

The NU Lady Bulldogs are 11-0 in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University cruised to its 107th straight victory in UAAP women's basketball, claiming a comfortable 92-31 win over the hapless University of the East on Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 11-0 in Season 85, three games away from an elimination round sweep and an outright Finals berth.

They set the tone of the game in the first quarter by limiting UE to just four points on 2-of-17 shooting, while forcing them to commit six turnovers. The Lady Warriors' struggles continued in the second frame, where they made just one of 18 shots.

NU's Camille Clarin out-scored the entire UE squad in the first half, with nine of her 14 points coming in the first 20 minutes. The Lady Bulldogs would lead by as much as 65 points multiple times in the contest.

"I think we really had a great week before this game," said NU coach Aris Dimaunahan. "Ang ganda ng practice namin. It was a highly competitive practice before this game."

"The challenge was how well we could translate those practices into the actual game today. I’m glad they did. They dominated the game today," he continued as every Lady Bulldog he fielded scored in the contest.

Tin Cayabyab led NU with 17 points followed by Clarin’s 14. Mikka Cacho had 11 points along with seven rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.

The result allowed NU to further strengthen its grip at the top of the standings with an 11-0 record.

UE, which is already out of contention for a spot in the Final 4, dropped to 0-11. Joyce Terrinal and Kamba Kone led UE with nine points each alongside 11 and 14 rebounds respectively.

The scores:

NU (92) - Cayabyab 17, Clarin 14, Cacho 11, Pingol 7, Tiky 6, Betanio 5, Villareal 5, Canuto 4, Solis 4, Fabruada 4, Ico 3, Bartolo 3, Dimaunahan 3, Surada 3, Barroquillo 3.

UE (31) - Terrinal 9, Kone 9, Paule 4, Lorena 3, Silva 2, Caraig 2, Gervacio 2, Sajol 0, Dela Rosa 0, Tinio 0.

Quarters: 18-4, 51-6, 68-14, 92-31.