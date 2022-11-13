UAAP: La Salle secures spot in women's Final 4

The De La Salle Lady Archers are the second team to clinch a Final 4 spot, after defending champion National University. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University is assured of a spot in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

This, after the Lady Archers pulled off a 54-48 victory over the Adamson Lady Falcons, Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

La Salle now has a 9-2 win-loss record in the women's basketball tournament after stretching their winning streak to four games. This will be their first appearance in the Final 4 since Season 79.

"Reaching the Final Four is just one of our goals in this tournament. But, again, we're not yet done. We have three more games. We want to build good momentum going to the next phase of the tournament," said La Salle head coach Cholo Villanueva.

It was not a straightforward victory for the Lady Archers, however, despite leading by as much as 11 points, 41-30, off a Fina Niantcho Tchuido basket with 28 seconds left in the third quarter. Adamson got within one point, 43-42, with still 5:56 to play after Victoria Adeshina nailed two free throws.

The Lady Archers would end the game on an 11-6 flurry, ignited by Charmaine Torres' free throws, while also flustering Adamson on the other end.

"Again, we're not gonna be dominating teams," said Villanueva. "We need to outwork and outsmart our opponents and that's gonna be the formula."

Torres led La Salle with 14 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Niantcho Tchuido contributed 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Archers.

Defense was key for La Salle as it forced Adamson to commit 20 turnovers, which yielded 18 points. The Lady Archers were also able to make 13 steals compared to the Lady Falcons' six.

The Lady Falcons were led by Adeshina's 20 points and 20 rebounds followed by Cris Padilla's 11 points.

Adamson remained at sixth with a 3-8 record, and will have to win the rest of their games in order to stay in Final 4 contention.

The Scores:

La Salle (54) - Torres 14, Niantcho Tchuido 10, Sario 7, Ahmed 6, Jimenez 5, Espinas 4, Binaohan 4, Dalisay 2, De La Paz 2, Castillo 0, Villava-Cua 0.

Adamson (48) - Adeshina 20, Padilla 11, Alaba 6, Flor 5, Agojo 4, Catulong 2, Dampios 0, Ornopia 0, De La Cruz 0, Meniano 0, Etang.

Quarters: 12-11, 25-19, 41-33, 54-48.