UAAP chess: Adamson women down UP to open campaign

MANILA, Philippines -- With the defending champion National University drawing a bye on Day 1 of the UAAP Season 85 Women's Chess Championships, Season 84 bronze medalist Adamson University took the spotlight in the opener courtesy of a commanding 3-1 win over University of the Philippines.

Despite yielding the first point to UP's Justnin Macapuno in Board 4, AdU maintained composure starting with sophomore Jashua Patria scoring the equalizer after banking on a tactical play in the kingside that forced UP's Precious Eve Ferrer into time trouble leading to the loss.

Adamson's Robelle De Jesus then turned a disadvantageous endgame position into a win after punishing Katherine Bunao's 46th move blunder that gave away one rook for free then Queenie Mae Samarita converted a midgame scramble into a favorable endgame position across UP's Jarel Renz Lacambra for the 3-1 victory.

Far Eastern University took the 2nd spot after scoring a 2.5-1.5 win over Ateneo de Manila University led by Me Ann Joy Baclayon and Bea Mendoza's wins in Boards 1 and 2, respectively.

They secured the victory after Rizalyn Jasmine Tejada forced a draw against Kristine Mae Flores in Board 4 to negate Alexis Anne Oseña's (ADMU) win in Board 3.

On the other hand, Season 84 1st runner-up De La Salle University stumbled to a 2-2 split against University of Sto. Tomas.

Season 84 gold medalist Francois Marie Magpily (Board 2) did not disappoint in her season debut as she scored DLSU's first win via 75-move rook and pawn endgame against Josemier Jene Panol while Samantha Glo Revita, playing in her 4th UAAP season in the green uniform, displayed solid experience with the black pieces in manhandling UST's Macydel Fajardo in 37 moves of the Queen's Gambit Declined variation.

But UST, the previous season's cellar-dweller, showed promise and improvement with rookie Rohanisah Buto scoring the breakthrough win using the black pieces in Board 3 against Irish Yngayo followed by a display of Jamaica Marie Lagrio's (Board 4) mastery of the white pieces, defeating Sara Francine Olendo in 38 moves of the English Opening.