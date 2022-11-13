PBA 3x3: J&T finally solves TNT puzzle, claims Leg 2 crown

J&T Express celebrate after winning their maiden leg championship in PBA 3x3. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Third time was the charm for J&T Express as they finally solved the puzzle that was TNT to become Leg 2 champions of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Season 2, Sunday at Robinsons Malabon.

Joseph Sedurifa drained the game-winning deuce that sealed J&T's 21-19 triumph -- lifting the Express to their first-ever top podium finish in the standalone tournament.

Sedurifa had eight points, and big man Robert Datu with seven for J&T as coach Ryan Monteclaro also got valuable contributions from veteran Marvin Hayes and Robin Rono in pocketing the P100,000 prize money.

J&T had lost to the Tropang GIGA in the Leg 5 and 6 Finals of the First Conference.

Almond Vosotros topscored with 14 points for TNT, including the game-tying deuce that made it a 19-19 contest with 1:18 left.

It was also Vosotros who tied the game at 15-all before Sedurifa and Datu each scored on a pair of 2 to give the Express some breathing room, 19-15.

The loss denied TNT a second straight leg crown after winning Leg 1 last week. The quartet of Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Mark Acuno, and Chris Exciminiano nonetheless, took the P50,000 runner up purse.

Earlier in the semis, Vosotros had 11 points in TNT’s 21-17 win over Cavitex, while J&T leaned on the nine points of Sedurifa to nip Barangay Ginebra, 21-18, to forge their third title duel.

Cavitex denied Barangay Ginebra another podium finish behind a 16-12 win in the battle for third place.

Jorey Napoles and Dominick Fajardo each had seven points for the Braves, who took home P30,000.

The loss prevented the Kings from duplicating the third place finish they had in Leg 1.