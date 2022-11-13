NCAA: Perpetual ousts troubled JRU from Final 4 race

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Perpetual Help ended Jose Rizal University's chase for a Final 4 spot in NCAA Season 98 thanks to a 72-60 victory on Sunday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Heavy Bombers welcomed back a slew of players from suspension, but their return wasn't enough to keep JRU from losing a fourth straight game. They dropped to 6-9 in the tournament and will miss out on a postseason spot.

Perpetual Help, which is also out of the Final 4 race, improved to 7-9.

Jeff Egan and Carlo Ferreras each had 14 points, with Egan also supplying eight assists for the Altas. Mark Omega had only three points but grabbed 11 rebounds, as Perpetual Help claimed a 49-39 rebounding advantage.

Their 16 offensive boards led to 15 second chance points, and they translated JRU's 14 turnovers to 12 points.

The Altas took control of the game in the second half, where they out-scored the Heavy Bombers 47-30 to reverse a 52-50 halftime deficit. JRU managed just 10 points in the final frame to fade away from contention.

Joshua Guiab had 16 points and nine boards in a losing effort for the Heavy Bombers.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 72 -- Egan 14, Ferreras 14, Barcuma 13, Roque 12, Abis 7, Boral 6, Omega 3, Pagaran 3, Flores 0, Cuevas 0, Movida 0, Martel 0, Orgo 0.

JRU 60 -- Guiab 16, Miranda 11, Dela Rosa 8, Celis 5, Dionisio 4, Medina 4, Abaoag 4, Tan 2, Villarin 2, De Jesus 2, Delos Santos 2, Mercado 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarters: 7-15, 25-30, 52-50, 72-60.