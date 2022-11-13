MANILA, Philippines -- Lyceum of the Philippines University became the second team to secure a spot in the Final 4 of the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

The Pirates survived the ejection of Enzo Navarro in the fourth quarter to turn back the San Sebastian Golden Stags, 73-65, and improve to 11-5 in the season.

They join defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the semifinals, with two more spots up for grabs. The Golden Stags dropped to 6-8 in the tournament.

Enoch Valdez was unstoppable for the Pirates, firing 30 points on 9-of-17 shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds to go along with three steals and two assists. JM Bravo had 10 points, including the dagger triple with 22 seconds left.

Navarro had seven points, six assists, five rebounds, and three steals before he was called for a technical foul with 4:36 left, leading to his ejection. The Golden Stags got two points out of that possession to make it a 59-56 game with just under four minutes to play.

But they had no answer for Valdez down the stretch. The LPU forward bullied his way to the hoop for an and-1 that stretched the lead to six points, 62-56. After Itchie Altamirano responded on the other end for San Sebastian, Valdez scored four straight points to make it an eight point, 66-58, with two minutes to go.

The Stags last threatened when Romel Calahat drilled a triple that trimmed the deficit to five points, 68-63, but the Pirates held them in check the rest of the way. Valdez came through with a crucial defensive stop, forcing a jump ball that gave Lyceum the possession with under a minute left.

That eventually led to Bravo nailing a huge three-pointer with 22.6 seconds to go that made it 71-65 for Lyceum, and the Stags ran out of answers.

Calahat finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Altamirano contributed 11 points. But the Golden Stags faltered in the face of Lyceum's press: their 28 turnovers led to 21 points for the Pirates. Lyceum also turned their 16 offensive rebounds into 20 second chance points.

The Scores:

LPU 73 -- Valdez 30, Bravo 10, Navarro 7, Barba 6, Umali 5, Guadana 4, Montano 4, Cunanan 3, Larupay 2, Villegas 2, Penafiel 0, Aviles 0, Omandac 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 65 -- Calahat 19, Altamirano 11, Yambing 8, Una 7, Villapando 6, Desoyo 6, Are 4, Suico 3, Sumoda 1, Escobido 0, Shanoda 0, Cosari 0.

Quarters: 18-8, 36-23, 49-49, 73-65.