Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics absorbed a second straight defeat on Sunday, falling in five sets to powerhouse JT Marvelous at the Kakogawa City General Gymnasium.

Saitama forced a decider but couldn't close out the match and lost 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 14-16.

Santiago contributed 14 points on nine kills and five blocks in the loss, which dropped Saitama to 4-2 in the 2022-23 season of the V.League.

Sara Lozo finally played a full game for the Ageo Medics and contributed 25 points on 22 kils, two blocks, and an ace.

Yuka Sato added 18 points and Momoko Niida added 21 points, including five blocks, for Saitama.

JT's American import Karsta Lowe, torched Saitama for 24 points while Mizuki Tanaka contributed 16 markers.

Santiago and the Ageo Medics will have a chance to regain their winning ways next weekend against Hitachi Astemo at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.