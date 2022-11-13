Football: Filipinas battle to a draw vs. Chile in friendly

The Philippine women's national football team celebrates after Hali Long scores against Chile in their FIFA international friendly. PFF photo.

The Philippine women's national football team could not hold on to a one-goal advantage and settled for a 1-1 draw against a higher-ranked Chile squad, Saturday at the Estadio Sausalito in Viña del Mar (Sunday morning in Manila).

Team captain Hali Long scored the opener in the 28th minute but the Filipinas allowed an equalizer from Keefe Navarro six minutes from time.

It was the first meeting between 38th ranked Chile and 53rd ranked Philippines, as the Filipinas continue to build towards their campaign in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup. Chile, led by top goal-keeper Cristiane Endler of Lyon, is still seeking to qualify through the inter-confederation play-offs in February.

"Overall, I think we showed a really good performance," said Long, who scored her 16th goal for the Philippines in 63 appearances.

"It was a really big challenge we had out here against Chile. The environment was great, the team was physical. Great possession on the ball, but I think we really put a good foot forward coming out of the gate, and really proud of the effort we had here tonight," she added.

The Filipinas scored off a set-piece after Carleigh Frilles won a free kick against Michelle Olivares, who was shown a yellow card for her troubles. Long got on the end of a superb ball by Sara Eggesvik, looping in a header over an on-rushing Endler who surged off her line.

But Chile, buoyed by the home crowd, kept pressing and La Roja were rewarded in the 84th when Navarro headed in the ball into the far post off a cross by Ryann Torrero.

The Filipinas had a fantastic opportunity to snatch the lead back in the 90th when Quinley Quezada played Sarina Bolden through, but Bolden sent her volley just over the bar.

The two teams play again on Nov. 15 at the Estadio Municipal de La Pintana.