Team Secret's League of Legends: Wild Rift squad.

MANILA— All-Pinoy squad Team Secret will start its campaign in the League of Legends: Horizon Cup, the first global tournament for the mobile adaptation of the hit PC Multiple Online Battle Arena franchise.

The 8-day tournament will be held offline at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre in Singapore, with games starting at 6 p.m.

Team Secret was drafted under Group B, where it will face Latin America's eBRO Gaming and Team Queso, Japan team Sengoku Gaming, and China's Thundertalk Gaming.

Team Secret will start its campaign with a clash against the China-based squad 9 p.m. this Saturday, followed by a match against eBro Gaming at 10:30 p.m., Sunday.

On Monday, 7:30 p.m., Team Secret will face Team Queso, and on Tuesday, it will face Sengoku Gaming to cap off its group stage campaign.

The top three teams for each group will enter the playoffs, with the second and third placers first facing off in the "Round of 6" stages.

The first placers of both groups will automatically secure a semifinals berth, where they will face winners of the "Round of 6" knockout stage.

The champions will take the lion's share of the US$500,000 (around P24,915,000) prize pool.

Team Secret qualified after entering the SEA Championship finals, where it fell to Vietnamese squad SBTC Esports.

Team Secret roster



Eleazar “Azar” Salle

Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan

Morris “Core” Raymundo

Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia

Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz

James “Hamezz” Santos

