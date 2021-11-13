MANILA—Lyceum of the Philippines, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Colegio de San Juan de Letran's squads stayed undefeated after 3 days of action in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) action.

The EAC Generals swept San Beda, while LPU eked out a 2-0 win against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta to remain undefeated in the inaugural collegiate league.

EAC banked on their jungler Kyle Carlos to claim MVP honors in two flawless games.

Lyceum capped off their game with Perpetual, thanks to a tight Game 2 contest, mounting a comeback just as Perpetual was about to force a decider.

Letran earlier took the solo lead after spoiling Jose Rizal University's league debut to take its second straight win.

Lyceum, EAC, and Letran keep top hold of the standings, with 2-0 records apiece.

Saturday marked the last day of qualifiers, with 8 teams qualified for the playoffs.

The top 4 are seeded to the upper bracket, while the other 4 will duke it out in the lower bracket.