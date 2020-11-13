PBA: June Mar reaches out to Ulysses victims, hands out cash aid

PBA superstar June Mar Fajardo has proven he can be a hero to basketball fans even while outside the playing court.

Fajardo, who wasn't able to join his team San Miguel in the PBA bubble due to injury, has decided to give away cash to some of the victims of typhoon Ulysses.

In his Facebook post, the 6-time MVP, announced he will be handing out P500 to 20 people who are reeling from the effects of the storm.

"Magandang gabi po sa inyong lahat, alam ko po mahirap yong pinagdadaanan ng iba nating kababayan na nasalanta ng bagyo kaya gusto ko po makatulong kahit konti.Magbibigay po ako ng P500 pesos ngayong gabi sa 20 random ka tao na nasalanta ng bagyo," Fajardo said.

"Ang kelangan ko lang po ay picture na magpapatunay na apektado talaga sila sa bagyo at Gcash account .Di ko alam kong pwede makasend ng picture dito sa facebook page pero pwede kayo magsend ng picture sa Instagram ko @saginghilaw15 .Ingat po tayong lahat!"

It was Fajardo's way of giving back to his fans who have ardently supported him through the years.

One of the fans who benefitted from Fajardo's donation expressed his appreciation through Facebook.

Rafael John Saldi Vicente said the cash he received would be used to repair his grandmother's roof.