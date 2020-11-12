PBA: Ginebra, San Miguel look to take care of business in quarterfinals

The San Miguel Beermen are looking to advance to the semifinals against the Meralco Bolts. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Top-seeded Barangay Ginebra and defending champion San Miguel Beer are out to make quick work of their respective opponents when the playoffs of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup tip off on Friday.

All games are to be held at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga, as the PBA goes deeper into a unique season where the All-Filipino conference has been held in a "bubble."

The Gin Kings emerged as the top seed after putting together an 8-3 win-loss record. However, they are matched up against one of the three teams to have beaten them in the elimination round -- the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

ROS had to settle for the eighth seed after bowing to Phoenix Super LPG, 90-88, in their final elimination round game. But they can take comfort in their 85-82 win over Ginebra last October 27, where Beau Belga played his best game of the conference to lift the E-Painters to an overtime win.

Still, the edge belongs to the Gin Kings. Not only do they have to win just once in order to advance to the semifinals, they are also well-rested as they last played on Monday. In contrast, the Elasto Painters only have one day to prepare after a grueling game against the Fuel Masters.

"We're the No. 1 seed, we're where we wanna be. We're going to the playoffs healthy and fresh, and we feel we have a shot," Ginebra coach Tim Cone said after they wrapped up their elimination round campaign with a 102-80 rout of the TerraFirma Dyip.

Game time is at 6:45 p.m.

In the first game of the double-header, San Miguel looks to move forward in its defense of the All-Filipino title against the No. 5 Meralco Bolts. The Beermen secured the No. 4 seed -- and a twice-to-beat edge -- thanks to Phoenix Super LPG's slim win over Rain or Shine on Wednesday night.

The Beermen defeated the Bolts, 89-82, in their lone elimination round meeting. Since then, however, the Bolts have found their groove, winning four of their last five games.

"What is important for us is the recovery," said SMB coach Leo Austria, who gave his starters only short minutes in their last game against NorthPort.

Meralco coach Norman Black, meanwhile, is hopeful that his team can continue its solid campaign. This is already quite an achievement for the Bolts, who are making a playoff appearance in the All-Filipino Cup for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

"We've never won seven games in the elimination round of an All-Filipino before, so this is actually something good for us and something good for the program, the Meralco program," said Black. "But you know, we still have so much room for improvement."

Tip off is at 4: p.m.

A second game in both match-ups, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday, November 15.

The semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup are best-of-five affairs, while the finals will take on a best-of-seven format.

