Opponent visa issues scuttle Donaire bout; replacement foe named

It looks like Nonito Donaire Jr.'s title fight against WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali will have to wait.

This developed after the Frenchman failed to secure a visa heading to the US for their supposed title clash this December 12, according to a Boxing Scene report.

Instead of facing Oubaali, Donaire will instead battle former IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in the main event Showtime will televise on December 19.

The match will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, holds a record of 19-1 with 12 KOs. As an amateur, he fought at the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics and won a gold medal in the flyweight event.

He met Naoya Inoue in the World Super Series of Boxing semifinals last year, where he was knocked out in 2 rounds.

Donaire, then the WBA (super) champion, met Inoue in the finals and gave the Japanese a brutal and highly entertaining bout, which Donaire lost via decision.

Donaire was later set as mandatory challenger for Oubaali's WBC belt.