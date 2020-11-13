NCAA athletes with 'special guest licenses' can play in pro leagues

MANILA, Philippines -- The NCAA is set to allow its student-athletes to play in professional leagues as long as they have "special guest licenses" (SGLs) issued to them by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Fr. Vic Calvo of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, the chairman of the NCAA Management Committee for Season 96, said in a press briefing on Friday that they have submitted a resolution to the Policy Board that will pave the way for student-athletes with SGLs to play in professional leagues.

"We're still waiting for the final decision, but I think it's 80% approved," said Calvo. "We're just being asked for the justification and more clarifications regarding the matter… maraming gray areas."

The SGL is a special license given to amateur players who want to play in professional leagues on a limited basis. According to Atty. Ermar Benitez, the chief of GAB's legal division, the SGL allows for the development of amateur athletes and gives them a smoother transition into a full-time professional career.

"We are already seeing the blurring of the lines between amateur and professional sports," Benitez said. "Why don't we give them the bridge?"

"We are providing an opportunity. They can take advantage of this provision para po makalaro ang athletes sa professional sports on a limited basis, and on the consent of their respective leagues," he added.

Peter Cayco of Arellano University, who chaired the ManCom in Season 95, said NCAA student-athletes who wish to play in professional leagues will first have to ask permission from their school. The school will then forward their request to the NCAA, who will in turn endorse the application to the GAB.

"We will wait for endorsements from the NCAA," added GAB chairman Baham Mitra.

There are limitations: student-athletes with SGLs cannot be compensated if they are playing in professional leagues. According to Cayco, they are allowed to get "minor benefits," but salaries are out of the question.

Through the SGLs, these student-athletes won't lose their amateur status and eligibility in the NCAA, and the schools will continue to provide them with scholarships.

"Our student-athletes that have exhausted their playing years but have not finished their schooling are still given scholarships up to the time they graduate," said Cayco.

The NCAA's stand on SGLs is in contrast with the UAAP, as the league does not sanction its student-athletes to play in commercial tournaments even with the special permit from GAB.

The NCAA is expected to come up with a final resolution on the matter of SGLs by the coming week.

