MMA: Eustaquio wins, Belingon loses in ONE Singapore card

Former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio had his hands raised after outstriking South Korea's Song Ming Jong in ONE: Inside the Matrix III, saving the day for Team Lakay.

In a previously recorded event from Singapore aired on Friday, Eustaquio showed superior striking against his Korean counterpart to fashion out a unanimous decision win.

In the main event, teammate and former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon lost to heavy-handed former UFC fighter John Lineker.

In the preliminaries, Team Lakay fighter Lito Adiwang fell via split decision against former Shooto champion Hiroba Minowa of Japan.

Eustaquio, who faced Song in a 64kg catchweight, did damage against the Korean with his well-placed combos and side kicks.

Song forced him into the ground in the third round, but the Filipino handled him well even attempting a knee bar at one point.

"It feels awesome. God is good all the time, now I'm here back in competition. Ring rust is gone," said the former flyweight champion, citing the long break he went through because of the pandemic.

Eustaquio said he changed tactics midway the fight, but was glad he was still able to pull off the victory.

"We're looking forward for a submission, but we needed to change plans," the Filipino fighter said.

Belingon, meanwhile, had success boxing it out against Lineker in the first round.

But the Brazilian landed heavy strikes to the head in the second stanza, decking Belingon with a right uppercut, which led to a TKO win.