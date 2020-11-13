FIBA: Gilas Pilipinas cleared to train in Calamba, Laguna 'bubble'

The Gilas Pilipinas national team pool, which includes Juan Gomez de Liano, will train at the Inspire Sports Academy. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Friday announced that the Philippine men's national basketball team has been allowed to train in a "bubble" at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

This comes as Gilas Pilipinas is set to play in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain later this month.

In a statement, SBP said it received the go-ahead from Chief Implementer of the National Action Plan Against COVID-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. and the Deputy Chief Implementer Undersecretary Vince Dizon for the national team to start training.

"The SBP already had a plan in place to form a team for the November window weeks ago but we had to make sure we did everything by the book because of the current situation," said SBP president Al Panlilio.

The SBP initially wrote a letter to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) on October 19, asking for guidance about training in a "bubble" as well as competing in Bahrain. The NTF advised against Gilas Pilipinas' participation as the Department of Foreign Affairs did not allow Filipinos to travel to Bahrain.

But the SBP asked for reconsideration, with a letter dated November 9 citing the very strict safety and medical protocols in place for the event including testing before departure for and upon arrival in Bahrain.

"After careful deliberation and taking into consideration the safety and health protocols of both countries involved, as well as the lifting by the Department of Foreign Affairs of the travel ban to Bahrain, we are pleased to inform you that the NTF has reconsidered its earlier position and hereby allows the participation of the SBP to the Qualifiers for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup," the NTF said in response.

"The NTF likewise allows the SBP to conduct basketball practice at Inspire, Calamba, Laguna under a 'bubble' arrangement," it added.

Inspire Academy was also the venue for the training camp of the TNT Tropang Giga ahead of the resumption of the PBA season, as well as the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup which was completed without issue earlier this month.

"We're thankful for the continued guidance from the NTF and IATF and we will closely work with them to ensure that our team's preparation and departure from the Philippines will be safe," said Panlilio.

SBP has already named its 16-man pool for the second qualifying window, which includes Ateneo de Manila University slotman Ange Kouame and the five PBA players that have been lent by their mother teams to the national team program: Isaac Go, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Rey Suerte.

Gilas owns a 1-0 record in Group A of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers after a 100-70 rout of Indonesia in February. The other members of their group are South Korea and Thailand.

