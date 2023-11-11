Volleyball: JT Marvelous still unbeaten, Denso gets 2nd win

Jaja Santiago and JT Marvelous are 7-0 to start the 2023-24 V.League season. Photo courtesy of JT Marvelous on X (@Marvelous_JT).

JT Marvelous cruised to a seventh straight victory in the 2023-24 V.League Division 1 on Saturday, sweeping the Kurobe Aqua Fairies at the Ookini Arena Maishima.

They needed just an hour and 20 minutes to secure a 25-20, 25-20, 25-13 sweep and improve to 7-0 in the season.

Jaja Santiago contributed 13 points on 11 kills and two blocks to the win, even as Andrew Drews had 13 points including three rejections.

Santiago was 11-of-15 on attacks against Kurobe. She currently leads the V.League in spiking, with a 58.2% success rate. She is also the league's top blocker with an average of 0.79 rejection per set.

Meanwhile, Jia de Guzman and the Denso Airybees got their second win of the season after a four-set triumph over the Prestige International Aranmare Yamagata, 25-23, 31-29, 21-25, 25-15.

De Guzman played in the third set of the match.

Brazilian import Rosamaria Montibeller exploded for 30 points on 28 attacks and two aces to lead Denso (2-3).