UAAP: UST, FEU lead the way in chess

UST's Melito Ocsan Jr. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion University of Santo Tomas continued to lead the league standings after defeating University of the Philippines 2.5-1.5 in Round 7 of the UAAP Season 86 Men's Chess Championship at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila on Sunday.

UST improved to 12 match points, maintaining a full-game lead over Ateneo de Manila University, which currently has 10 match points.

Melito Ocsan Jr. [6/7] spearheaded UST's conquest by employing a clever 30th move tactical play on Board 2, helping him gain a piece advantage and ultimately conquering Cyrus Francisco [3/7] in the endgame by the 48th move.

On Board 3, National Master Chester Reyes [6.5/7] secured UST's second point against Joshov Rosarda [2/5] with a victory in 37 moves in a Modern Defense while playing the black pieces. Season 85 co-MVP Julius Gonzales [4.5/6] then had to survive a losing position in the middle game to salvage a 43-move draw against Michael Olladas [1.5/4] on Board 4 to preserve UST's victory.

FIDE Master Christian Daluz [3/6] was the lone casualty as FIDE Master Stephen Rome Pangilinan [6/7] scored a revenge win through superior endgame play, emerging victorious after 52 moves on Board 1.

Ateneo de Manila kept pace with the league leaders heading into Round 8 after narrowly defeating De La Salle University 2.5-1.5.

In the women's division, Far Eastern University secured at least a runner-up finish after notching its eighth win in nine matches, this time against Adamson University, with a score of 2.5-1.5. They remain at the top spot after Round 10.

FEU, which improved to 17 match points, is now four match points ahead of the defending champion National University in the race for the title. Ateneo de Manila University remains a distant third with eight match points.

In high school chess, FEU-Diliman solidified its bid for back-to-back double championships in the Boys' and Girls' divisions after achieving separate sweeps in Round 7.

The FEU-D Boys' team delivered a 4-0 shutout win against Ateneo High School to remain on top of the league standings with 11 match points and secure at least a runner-up finish.

In the Girls' division, FEU-D's 4-0 demolition of Adamson University marked its fourth win in five matches, bringing their total to nine match points and maintaining a slim one-match point lead over second-running National University Nazareth School. They have also secured at least a second runner-up finish heading into the final three rounds.

