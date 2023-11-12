Arvin Tolentino in action for NorthPort against Rain or Shine. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Alvin Tolentino starred in NorthPort's hard-earned 113-103 victory over Rain or Shine in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Ynares Center-Antipolo on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5 power forward saw the Batang Pier through, leading the way with 35 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Import Venkatesha Jois collected 21 rebounds on top of his 30 points, while assuring NorthPort's second straight win for a joint solo placing with Meralco.

NorthPort led by as much as 19 points, 80-61, against Rain or Shine following a triple by Tolentino midway through the third quarter.

The Elasto Painters managed to threaten the Batang Pier by unloading 8 consecutive points capped by Andrei Caracut's driving layup with 3:19 remaining in the clock.

NorthPort jacked the lead back to 10, but Dajuan Summers and Leo Santillan sank crucial free throws to cut the gap by six with 1:20 left.

But John Calma and Tolentino sank back-to-back baskets to seal the deal for the Batang Pier.

Tolentino said in the post-game presser he now considers the Ynares Center a “lucky venue.” It was at the same court when he scored his previous career-high of 31 points last year.

“Actually, ngayon ko lang nalaman yun last career high ko same place din, sane dito na lang kami lumaro palagi,” quipped Tolentino.

Deputy coach Rency Bajar, who called the shots in Sunday’s game as head coach Bonnie Tan is down with flu, also gave props to their import who brought energy to the team.

“Nadadala naya ang energy at aggressiveness sa team that’s why all the locals are inspired because of his effort. He involves everyone and we like this attitude,” he said.

The Scores:

NORTHPORT 113 – Tolentino 35, Jois 30, Munzon 15, Calma 11, Flores 10, Chan 5, Paraiso 5, Salado 2, Ayaay 0, Amores 0, Caperal 0, Yu 0

RAIN OR SHINE 103 – Summers 32, Santillan 15, Caracut 13, Nambatac 11, Belga 10, Demusis 5, Borbroan 4, Asistio 3, Norwood 3, Belo 3, Mamuyac 2, Clarito 2

QUARTERS: 33-26, 61-48, 83-73, 113-103