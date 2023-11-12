The UST Tigresses. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas overcame a tough challenge from also-ran Adamson University, 76-70, to maintain its push for a playoff advantage in the UAAP Season 86 Women's Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Growling Tigresses improved their record to 9-3 and are now tied with the UP Fighting Maroons in the second to third spots. The NU Lady Bulldogs remain ahead of both teams by two full games.

Kent Pastrana, the UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year, led UST with 24 points — 20 of which came in the second half — along with five rebounds and four steals.

"Sinunod lang namin yung sinabi no coach," said Pastrana. "Nanggagaling talaga sa aming mga senior na kailangan namin mag-stick sa system. Hindi natin kaya mag kanya-kanya lahat. Kailangan natin maging buo para sa team at para sa mga coaches."

Down by as much as 11 points in the third quarter, Pastrana, Ferrer, Santos, and Nikka Villasin trimmed the deficit to just a solitary point, 61-62, heading to the payoff period.

Tacky Tacatac then went on a personal 5-0 run to give UST a 69-64 edge with 5:24 remaining in the contest.

Adamson fought back through Nigerian center Victoria Adeshina and Cheska Apag, who teamed up to cut the Tigresses' lead to just 69-68 with 3:45 to go.

But UST would not be denied. Ferrer and Pastrana extended the Growling Tigresses' separation to seven points near the last two-minute mark.

"Let's not take away (anything) from Adamson," said Growling Tigresses coach Haydee Ong, praising first-year Lady Falcons head coach Ryan Monteclaro for the work he has done. "They played really well today. We made crucial stops in the last two minutes that gave us the win."

Tantoy Ferrer and Brigette Santos contributed eight points each for UST with the former also seizing 10 rebounds.

UST will continue its drive for a twice-to-beat advantage against Far Eastern University this Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

On the other hand, the Lady Falcons fell to 3-9 in seventh place. Apag carried the fight for Adamson with 16 points, nine rebounds, and three steals while Adeshina had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The scores:

UST 76 - Pastrana 24, Ferrer 8, Santos 8, Soriano 7, Bron 6, Dionisio 6, Tacatac 5, Villasin 4, Maglupay 4, Danganan 4, Ambos 0, Ly 0, Amatong 0, Serrano 0.

AdU 70 - Apag 16, Adeshina 15, Etang 8, Meniano 6, Padilla 5, Agojo 5, Limbago 4, Alaba 4, Bajo 4, Dampios 3, Dumelod 0, Cortez 0, Tano 0.

Quarterscores: 25-20, 38-43, 61-62, 76-70.