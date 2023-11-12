Scottie Thompson set to launch new colorway

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson will launch a new colorway to his ST1 collection -- the all-red Alab.

It will be the fifth colorway of Thompson's signature shoe with World Balance, meant to represent the one-time PBA Most Valuable Player's fearless drive and determination.

It is also meant to pay homage to the traditional red color of Barangay Ginebra.

ST1 Alab is priced at P3,799 and will be available online and at selected World Balance stores on November 15.

Aside from this new colorway, World Balance has also released an entire ST collection apparel line featuring shirts, shorts, cap, and socks to pair with ST1 Alab.