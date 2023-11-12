Salem triumphs in nail-biting finish; Ramo wins

Satar Salem clinched the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa title via a thrilling finish. Handout photo/Ironman 70.3

MANILA -- Satar Salem captured the men’s overall individual crown, edging Chinese Junyu Cao by the slimmest of margins – 04:22:25-04:23:13 – even as Leyann Ramo completed Tri SND Barracuda’s domination of individual honors by ruling the women’s side in the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa on Sunday.

Coming in second to Dutch Eric van der Linden in the swim but almost a minute ahead of Cao, Salem stayed at second after the bike while Linden was in control.

But Salem poured it all out in the run, wearing down Linden while holding off Cao’s stretch-run fightback.

Salem clocked 29:08 in swim., 02:22:31 in bike before winding up with 01:26:40 in run as he timed 04:22:25 and bested last year winner John Alcala’s clocking of 04:32:20 in the grueling 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run race held under overcast skies.

Cao timed 30:04 in swim, gained on Salem in bike in 02:21:40 but fell short of his bid in the closing leg with a 01:26:39 clocking for an overall time of 04:23:13.

“I feel very happy to win this race. I’ve been eyeing on this for the whole year and now it came true. With all the hard training, it finally bore fruit,” said Salem, who strategically reserved his strength during the swim and bike legs then let it all out in the closing stage.

“I made sure I didn’t make the same mistakes that I did last year to always shift to the higher gear. Now, I made sure to reserve some strength to the push for the run part,” said the Lanao del Norte ace, who struggled to finish 17th last year.

“The most challenging part was the run because Cao was really close behind and was also determined to win,” said Salem. “The last two kilometers was crucial because Cao was also pressing hard to catch up and I can feel him behind. But I pushed the hardest.”

Linden settled for third in 04:24:41 with leg times of 28:52 (swim), 02:22:30 (bike) and 01:28:48 (run).

Alcala, meanwhile, failed to recover from a 35:35 swim start and ended up fifth behind Mervin Santiago in 04:29:25 with times of 02:23:51 in bike and 01:26:34 in run. Santiago clocked 04:28:40 with leg times of 33:00 in swim, 02:19:50 in bike and 01:31:00 in run.

Ramo spiked Tri SND Barracuda’s romp in individual competition as she nailed the women’s title in 05:02:56 with leg clocking of 29:39 (swim), 02:41:18 (bike) and 01:47:44 (run).

Ramo placed second to absentee Ling Er Choo of Singapore, who won last year’s inaugurals in 04:57:46. She took command early and never yielded the lead to beat Grace Banzon by almost 27 minutes.

Banzon timed 05:29:23, including 34:51 in swim, 02:44:05 in bike and 02:04:49 in run, while American Catherine Wood placed third in 05:36:26 with leg times of 41:07 (swim), 02:56:58 (bike) and 01:49:54 (run).

Chloe Jane Ong timed 05:38:47 for fourth while Brazil’s A Nunez Muellerroger clocked 05:41:00 for fifth in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc, and served as first-time host to Asia TriClub and Relay Championship.