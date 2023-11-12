MANILA -- Mark Omega knocked down the biggest shot of the game to lift Perpetual Help to a thrilling 81-80 victory over the Lyceum Pirates in the NCAA Season 99 tournament, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Omega banked in the go-ahead three-pointer with just 2.4 seconds left to give the Altas the lead, completing their comeback from a 12-point deficit. It was his lone three-point attempt of the contest.

The Altas snapped Lyceum's five-game winning streak and dealt them their first loss of the second round. The Pirates dropped to 11-4 in the season while Perpetual Help improved to 8-7, keeping them in the hunt for a place in the Final 4.

The Pirates had an 80-76 lead with over two minutes to go before a Jelo Razon floater made it a one-possession game, 80-78, with 1:32 to play. Lyceum veteran Enoch Valdez had the chance to put the game away when he was fouled with 26.3 seconds to go, but he muffed both free throws and left the door open for Omega's heroics.

Marcus Nitura led the Altas with a near triple-double of 18 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, while Christian Pagaran and Art Roque each had 14 points. Omega finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Squandered in the loss was a 16-point, 6-rebound effort from Valdez. The Pirates forced the Altas into 17 turnovers, scoring 23 points off them, but failed to take care of the lead in the closing seconds.

In the first game of the Sunday triple-header, College of St. Benilde pulled away for a 78-68 triumph over San Sebastian College to regain their winning ways.

Lyceum had ended St. Benilde's own five-game winning run in their previous meeting but the Blazers got back on track at the Golden Stags' expense, improving to 10-5 in the tournament.

Robi Nayve (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Miguel Oczon (13 points, 10 rebounds) each produced double-doubles while Will Gozum had 14 points. The Blazers had a 58-47 rebounding advantage over the Stags.

San Sebastian, which fell to 5-10, had 14 points from Romel Calahat.

The scores:

CSB vs. SSC-R:

CSB 78- Gozum 14, Nayve 13, Oczon 13, Mara 12, Corteza 6, Carlos 4, Cajucom 4, Sangco 4, Jarque 3, Turco 3, Morales 2, Marcos 0, Arciaga 0

SSC-R 68- Calahat 14, Despyo 11, Re. Gabat 8, Are 8, Escobido 7, Felebrico 6, Sumoda 5, Shanoda 5, Una 4, De Leon 0

Quarterscores: 21-12; 43-41; 58-54; 78-68

UPHSD vs. LPU

UPHSD 81- Nitura 81, Pagaran 14, Roque 14, Omega 10, Razon 9, Abis 8, Boral 5, Gelsano 3, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Ferreras 0, Cuevas 0

LPU 80- Valdez 16, Barba 14, Umali 11, Montano 11, Guadana 11, Omandac 8, Bravo 5, Cunanan 4, Versoza 0, Villegas 0, Penafiel 0, Fuentes 0, Moralejo 0

Quarterscores: 24-25; 39-47; 65-66; 81-80