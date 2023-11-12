PBA: Magnolia picks up 2nd win at Phoenix's expense

Magnolia's Jio Jalalon in action against Phoenix Super LPG. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Magnolia shrugged off a slow start, pulling away in the second half to beat Phoenix, 107-92, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

From a 51-51 hafltime deadlock, the Hotshots made the necessary adjustments to seize the tempo of the game and put up a 22-point lead.

“The coaching staff explained to them yung ginagawa sa amin ng Phoenix ‘yung tempo kinokontrol nila,” said coach Chito Victolero following the win.

“Nung nag settle down kami in the second half, we explained to them that we need to execute on both ends. So nagsimula yung magandang depensa at yung tempo nasa amin.”

Tyler Bey scored 32 points to go with his 16 rebounds. Jio Jalalon was also impressive with 20 points, eight boards and three assists.

Victolero admitted the win was a departure from their usual game as they settled for only 16 team assists.

“We had a lot of one-of-one plays that created mismatches kaya hindi nakaikot ang bola,” he said.

“Pero if we face an elite team we’ll need to increase our assists.”

Jonathan Williams had 26 points for Phoenix who failed to sustain its effort, leading to the Fuel Masters’ first defeat in two starts.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 107 – Bey 32, Jalalon 20, Barroca 15, Lee 13, Laput 6, Eriobu 5, Sangalang 4, Dela Rosa 4, Dionisio 2, Reavis 2, Corpuz 2, Tratter 2, Escoto 0, Murrell 0

PHOENIX 92 – Williams 26, Alejandro 15, Tuffin 11, Perkins 11, Mocon 11, Manganti 5, Rivero 4, Jazul 3, Tio 4, Lalata 2, Camacho 0, Verano 0, Daves 0, Soyud 0, Muyang 0

QUARTERS: 22-22, 51-51, 80-70, 107-92