NCAA: Hernandez lifts Mapua over San Beda, into solo lead

MANILA -- The Mapua Cardinals took the solo lead in the NCAA Season 99 tournament in thrilling fashion on Sunday, outlasting the San Beda Red Lions at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Paolo Hernandez drilled a clutch three-pointer with under 15 seconds to go to lift the Cardinals to a 71-69 triumph -- their 12th of the season against three defeats.

Combined with Lyceum's last-second loss to Perpetual Help earlier in the day, the Cardinals now own the No. 1 spot in the league standings, with the Pirates at No. 2. For San Beda, it is their fourth loss in their last five games, dropping them to 8-6 and putting their Final 4 hopes at risk.

Clint Escamis earned Player of the Game honors with 21 points, four rebounds, four steals, and three assists, while Mark Cuenco had 14 points. Team captain Warren Bonifacio added 11 points and six rebounds.

Hernandez's game-winning three was his lone conversion from the field in the game, having missed his first five attempts -- all from beyond the arc.

The Red Lions were up, 69-68, off a Jomel Puno layup with 44.6 seconds to go, and San Beda appeared headed for a win when Escamis bricked a triple on the other end. But the Cardinals maintained the possession, and worked the ball to an open Hernandez for the go-ahead bucket.

San Beda still had a chance to win, but Yukien Andrada's three-pointer in their final possession hit the side of the backboard.

Jacob Cortez had 24 points and four rebounds, but also committed five turnovers in the defeat. Andrada had 15 points, and Puno grabbed 12 boards to go with his nine points.