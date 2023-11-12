TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Despite their 101-98 overtime win against Converge, TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa rued the ejection of their import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during their tightly contested match on Saturday.

Hollis-Jefferson was thrown out early in the third period after he apparently threw the ball at Mike Nieto. Officials whistled him for flagrant foul no. 2, leading to his early exit from the contest.

But Lastimosa believes Hollis-Jefferson had no intention to hurt Nieto.

“I think there was no malice or intent for Rondae na tamaan niya ng bola ‘yung (si Nieto),” said Lastimosa during the postgame press conference.

“Ang basa ko doon… he’s been frustrated the whole time. He’s getting pushed around. And then when he made the basket — I felt like there was a foul — I think he wanted to grab the ball, gusto niyang kunin yung bola,”added the coach.

“And then parang nawala lang ‘yung bola sa kanya… nawala, pumunta sa ulo (ni Nieto).”

Hollis-Jefferson ended up with 14 points and 11 rebounds in his first game for TNT in the PBA Commissioners' Cup.

Without an import, the Tropang GIGA was forced to play all-Filipino against the FiberXers.

TNT's 18-point lead was eventually wiped out as Jerrick Balanza and Tom Vodanovich knocked down crucial shots to tie the game 95-all and send the game into overtime.

Fortunately for the Tropang GIGA, Jasyon Castro orchestrated the plays that led to Jewel Ponferrada's winning baskets during the extra period.